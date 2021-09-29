Mumbai: Cops hunt for man accused of killing wife

A man allegedly killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law after the two refused to join him in a fight he was having with his neighbours over drying clothes near his rented room in Virar (East) on Sunday night.

The police lodged an FIR on Monday and are on the lookout for accused Jagdish Gurav, who works in a private company selling train tickets outside Vasai station. The deceased has been identified as Supriya Gurav (28).

The incident took place around 9 pm in a flat owned by Supriya’s mother Sushma Shetty (47) , a domestic help, at Narendra Brahma complex. Since the death of Shetty’s husband in 2020, Supriya, Jagdish and their three children had been staying with her.

An officer said Jagdish picked up a fight with his neighbours because they were drying clothes outside the flat. “He asked the mother and daughter to join him in the fight. Supriya refused as she was busy with chores… Soon after, Jagadish returned and started abusing them. Shetty confronted him but he bashed her head against a wall,” the officer added.

“Seeing this, Supriya pushed him away but Jagdish picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest. When Shetty tried to stop him, he slashed her hand and fled,” the officer said. The neighbours took the two to Siddhivinayak hospital. They were shifted to Sanjivani hospital, where Supriya was declared brought dead on arrival.