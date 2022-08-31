scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Eligible cops to get houses at Rs 15 lakh in redeveloped BDD chawls

The government issued a notification just five days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the same in the Legislative Assembly.

The Maharashtra housing department Tuesday issued a notification to give houses to eligible police personnel at Rs 15 lakh each following the redevelopment of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls, just five days after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the same in the Legislative Assembly.

All those police personnel who were residing in the BDD chawls till January 1, 2011, will now be eligible for houses having an area of 500 square feet on an ownership basis. Earlier, the price for these houses was fixed at Rs 50 lakh and then Rs 25 lakh.

Shinde had said in the Assembly: “Ownership houses should be given to all those cops who are in service, who have retired, or to the family members and legal successors of those deceased who were staying in BDD chawls.”

Also Read |5 Questions| Chawls redevelopment: ‘Will start an andolan if requires,’ says Arvind Ganpat Sawant

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will have to face losses as these houses will have to be given permanently on an ownership basis to all those who are presently staying at the service residences at Worli, Naigaon and N M Joshi Mar. The losses will be shared by the government and the MHADA after redevelopment in the ratio 70:30 out of the profit.

