Mumbai: Cops from other districts, states can now directly approach local police station for help

POLICE TEAMS from other districts and states, who are in search of wanted persons or need to issue summons/warrant, can now approach the concerned local police station to inform them and seek their help, instead of contacting the crime branch.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale passed the order recently, which states that earlier, police teams from outside contacted the crime branch of Mumbai Police or local police, but can now contact the senior inspector of the local police station, who will be in charge of this work.

Sources in Mumbai Police said this step could have been taken to reduce the time spent on such matters involving police teams from outside. In the crime branch, there were two deputy commissioners of police, one in headquarters and another in suburbs, but there were over 90 police stations in Mumbai to expedite such work, the sources added.

According to the order, the senior inspector’s work will entail verifying documents and credentials of investigating teams coming from outside Mumbai and help them with their probe or offer any other help required. In case a matter is of a sensitive nature that may lead to law and order issues, the officer-in-charge can contact his seniors for additional help.