Mumbai: Cops sift through footage of 78 CCTV cameras, nab burglars

The Dahisar police recently arrested two thieves from Navi Mumbai after examining footage from 78 CCTV cameras across Dahisar, Mira Road and Thane following a burglary in a flat in Borivali.

According to police, Vilas Mhamunkar, 65, had gone out with his wife to meet a relative in Goregaon on April 20. The couple locked their flat on the sixth floor of a building on Sri Krishna Road in Borivali (east) in the morning and when they returned three hours later they saw their door lock broken.

The burglars had escaped with 827 grams of gold and 1.75 kg of silver collectively worth Rs 22 lakh. “Our officials checked nine private CCTV cameras in nearby buildings and established their identity. In all, 78 CCTV cameras were checked in Dahisar, Borivali, Kashimira and Kasarvadavli areas to trace the accused,” said Pravin Patil, senior inspector of Dahisar police station.

The accused are Anant Kamble, 52, and Nyaneshwar Bangre, 37, both from Panvel. They have 26 cases of thefts and burglaries in Navi Mumbai. “We recovered 374.46 grams of gold and 1224 grams of silver worth Rs 12.53 lakh. They had sold the valuables in Chiplun and Panvel,” said Sanjay Bangar, inspector, crime.

“The burglars in this case had done a recce and targeted the victim’s flat as their building had no watchman or cameras. It’s important for housing societies to have CCTV cameras and a watchman,” said Ranjit Chavan, assistant inspector and detection officer. The burglars operated during day time as people go out for work and choose Mumbai as they would get easily caught in Navi Mumbai due to their prior crime record.