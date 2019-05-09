Mumbai: Cops dragging their feet over sexual assault plaint by transgender, says NCP leader

WHILE ACCUSING a Mumbai resident of sexual assault, a 37-year-old transgender has claimed that police have been dragging its feet on the investigation for over a month now.

Based on a complaint filed by NCP’s Priya Patil, a leader of the transgender community, the Vikhroli Parksite police station had lodged an FIR into the kidnapping on March 27.

According to the FIR, the transgender was kidnapped on March 27 and taken to Andhra Pradesh by Vikhroli resident Shakeel Rafiq Sayyed. The same day, Patil filed a kidnapping complaint after receiving an extortion call, allegedly from Sayyed. Three days later, the victim returned to Mumbai.

In her statement to police, she had claimed that she was forced to perform oral sex and kept in captivity for three days by Sayyed and his wife. “I was assaulted and kept in a tiny hut without a bathroom,” the victim said, adding that she escaped while she was being taken to the washroom.

A medical examination conducted in Rajawadi hospital on March 30 (the report accessed by The Indian Express), shows that she had a bite mark on her upper lip and two burns on the body. The gynaecologist, however, reserved the opinion on sexual assault until further tests.

Among others, the accused has been booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 364 (kidnapping with intent to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 394 (causing hurt with intent of robbery) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC. “He roams freely despite such grave offence. There is discrimination against our community. It has also affected police investigation,” the victim said, claiming that police have made no progress in its investigation.

Patil said, “Police have been slow in taking action. There is medical report to support her statement.”