Mumbai: 16 days on, cops still clueless about missing MBBS student

Even after the passage of more than a fortnight, the police are clueless about the whereabouts of a 22-year-old MBBS student who went missing from Bandstand in Bandra (West) on November 29.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that after a missing complaint was filed by her parents at Boisar police station in Palghar district, special teams were formed to track her but till date, the police have no leads.

Swadichchha Sane, a student of the government-run Grant Medical College, also known as JJ Hospital, had left her home in Boisar to reportedly appear for an internal preliminary examination on the morning of November 29. However, later it was found that she never reached the college located in the Nagpada area.

The investigation found her last mobile location was at Bandstand in Bandra (West) and after the case was transferred to Bandra police station, an FIR for kidnapping against unidentified persons was lodged last week.

The police said Swadichchha had boarded an early morning train from Virar station and deboarded at Bandra station from where she reached Bandstand. The police have also found out that she was at the spot till the early hours of the next day but till date, there is no lead on where she might have gone from there.

A police officer at Bandra police station said, “Her mobile’s last location was Bandstand where she met with a lifeguard and took a selfie with him. We are investigating the case.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents and her brother keep calling her number every day in hope that she would pick up the call.

Her father, Manish Sane, a writer, said, “She always wanted to be a doctor and studied with the dedication to get admission in JJ Hospital. On Monday morning, while leaving, she told me that she would be back Tuesday evening after giving the last exam.”

Her brother Sanskar said, “My sister was a bright student and had secured 98 per cent in SSC and 92 per cent in HSC. I do not think she was under any pressure or in any kind of depression.”

Swadichchha last spoke to her brother after leaving home and had said she would call back in the evening but then her phone was switched off.

“I think she switched off her phone because a few months back her costly phone was stolen while travelling in a crowded local train. I call on her phone every day hoping she will pick it up but it’s switched off,” said Sanskar.