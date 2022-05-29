Mumbai: Cops chasing murder accused take flight to UP, find him in train’s toilet at Prayagraj

The police chasing a man, who murdered his wife at their residence in Goregaon on May 26 and fled to Uttar Pradesh on a train, nabbed him from the toilet of a train at the Prayagraj railway station.

The arrested accused Ansar Ali Hifazat Ali alias Samir, 29, and his wife Rosy Khatoon, 27, started living in a rented room in Santosh Nagar in Goregaon (East) on May 25.

The complainant Pramod Morya, who lives in their neighbourhood, received a phone call from Rosy’s sister Julie Khatoon on May 26 around 9.30 am. Julie told Morya that Ansar had called her and said that he has killed Rosy. A frantic Morya then rushed to their rented home and found Rosy dead. He called the police, who later said Rosy was strangled to death.

A special team was formed which sifted through footage of 25 to 30 CCTV cameras and ascertained that Ansar took the Chhapra Godan Express train to return to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. The police alerted the railway police but it was difficult to find the accused in the running train.

A police team led by assistant police inspector Chandrakant Gharge and sub-inspector Bansode was then sent to Varanasi on a flight. The team then reached the Prayagraj railway station as they knew Ansar’s hometown is near the station.

As the express train reached Prayagraj on May 27, the officials with the help of railway police kept an eye on passengers but could not find Ansar. While one team was sent to his hometown, another team stayed back and checked the toilets. It found Ansar hiding in a toilet in one of the sleeper coaches.