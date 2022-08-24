Mumbai cops bust gang looting app cab drivers at knifepoint, 4 held

The Mumbai police Tuesday arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in robbing app cab drivers by taking them to isolated streets and holding them at knifepoint.
After several complaints were filed, the Shivaji Nagar police station formed a two-member team to hunt down the gang. The police said Aziz Ansari, a victim, in his complaint Monday night said he got a trip for Shivaji Nagar from Govandi. Four people boarded the cab and took Ansari to an isolated spot near Shivaji Nagar post office.
A police officer said, “The accused held Ansari at knifepoint and took away his mobile phone and some cash. Ansari approached the police station and an FIR was registered. We had been receiving similar complaints over the past few weeks and a team was formed consisting of assistant police inspector Navnath Kale and sub-inspector Datta Malwekar.”
The police realised that the accused targeted cab drivers residing in Shivaji Nagar area and alerted all the cab drivers of the area. They were also provided with the number through which the accused had booked Ansari’s cab. Eventually, a cab driver alerted the police team which laid a trap and subsequently, arrested the accused.
Subscriber Only Stories
Two of the arrested have a prior criminal record, an officer said. The police are now questioning the accused to find out other instances where they may have robbed cab drivers.
Top News
Latest News
WATCH: A goal from before half-way line, a bicycle kick, Atlético Tucumán score two worldlies in the same match of Argentina’s Primera Division
How PDP founder Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP
Shahid Kapoor made Kiara Advani wait for 8 hours on Kabir Singh set because there was a ‘discussion’ on his shoes: ‘If I were made to wait…’
Microsoft is bringing more ads on Outlook iOS and Android app
Traffic diversions in east Bengaluru from tomorrow with closing of Mosque Road bridge
CUET UG, PG result 2022 in September: UGC Chairman
A week of controversy for Finnish PM Sanna Marin: What has happened so far
Bengaluru: Reduction in green spaces, overexploitation of groundwater major environmental concerns of citizens
Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation
Maharashtra: MHT-CET re-exam registration deadline extended till 5 pm today
‘Silent deaths due to air pollution’, says Karnataka Health Minister
Explained: Why are South Korea and the US carrying out massive joint military drills around North Korea?
Gujarat: Dharoi dam to release 76,000 cusecs of water, Sabarmati riverfront lower walkway closed again
Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter
Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’