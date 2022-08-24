Mumbai cops bust gang looting app cab drivers at knifepoint, 4 held

The Mumbai police Tuesday arrested four members of a gang allegedly involved in robbing app cab drivers by taking them to isolated streets and holding them at knifepoint.

After several complaints were filed, the Shivaji Nagar police station formed a two-member team to hunt down the gang. The police said Aziz Ansari, a victim, in his complaint Monday night said he got a trip for Shivaji Nagar from Govandi. Four people boarded the cab and took Ansari to an isolated spot near Shivaji Nagar post office.

A police officer said, “The accused held Ansari at knifepoint and took away his mobile phone and some cash. Ansari approached the police station and an FIR was registered. We had been receiving similar complaints over the past few weeks and a team was formed consisting of assistant police inspector Navnath Kale and sub-inspector Datta Malwekar.”

The police realised that the accused targeted cab drivers residing in Shivaji Nagar area and alerted all the cab drivers of the area. They were also provided with the number through which the accused had booked Ansari’s cab. Eventually, a cab driver alerted the police team which laid a trap and subsequently, arrested the accused.

Two of the arrested have a prior criminal record, an officer said. The police are now questioning the accused to find out other instances where they may have robbed cab drivers.