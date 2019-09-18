Mumbai cops booked after they let off man from whom heroin was seized

An FIR has been registered against two police officers in Waliv for allegedly letting off an accused after seizing contraband worth Rs 74,000 from him, police said.

The FIR has been registered against Sub-Inspector Vijay Chavhan and constable A Vhaskoti, posted at Waliv police crime team on September 17 under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for allegedly abetting a criminal conspiracy.

“Sub-inspector Chavhan and constable Vhaskoti had allegedly brought the accused, Nikhil Giridhar, to the police station a month ago, but let him go without registering an FIR. The accused had 14.9 gram of heroin worth Rs 74,000 in his possession, which the two policemen allegedly kept with themselves,” a senior officer from Palghar police said.

Thirty-year-old Giridhar later turned into a complainant in the matter.

The two officers, along with Giridhar, have been booked under Sections 25a (punishment for contraventions of order), 27a (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the NDPS Act, police said.

According to sources, Chavhan has since been transferred to Nagpur, while Vhaskoti is still with the Waliv police.

“An internal inquiry has been set up. We are checking if other officers from the police station were involved in it,” the officer said.

Earlier this month, another officer from Waliv police station was arrested for stealing 100 bags of cigarette, worth around Rs 3.2 crore, which was seized from seven accused during a raid. The accused officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sharif Shaikh (52), has since been suspended.