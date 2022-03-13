Mumbai: Cops conduct awareness drive on women’s safety in Bandra

As a part of an awareness programme on women’s safety at Carter Road promenade in Bandra (West) on Saturday, the Khar Police carried out a sensitisation drive explaining the role of the Nirbhaya squad and how women can reach out to them in times of crisis.

On the occasion, college students alongside cops performed plays on the subject of women’s safety. Actress and model Isha Koppikar was among the over hundred people to attended the event.

Each of the 90-odd police stations in Mumbai has a Nirbhaya squad now, with the teams being first formed by former police commissioner Hemant Nagrale. The initiative started in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in Sakinaka last year, which brought back grim memories of the Delhi gang rape case in 2012.

On Saturday, the 90-minute-long event began with a song specially made to spread awareness on the Nirbhaya squads. After that, Nirbhaya squad officer PSI Netra Mule gave a PowerPoint presentation, providing helpline numbers and informing the attendees on the duties discharged by the squad. How women can reach out to the squads in times of crisis was also touched upon during the course of the presentation.

Thereafter, the students of Rizvi College in Bandra (west) put up a performance on the issue of women’s safety, while also explaining how the Nirbhaya squad can help those in distress. Students of National College performed a drama based on a part in the Mahabharata and a Kathak dance on Draupadi’s self-defence. They also performed a skit to create awareness on women’s rights.

During the event, the cops also felicitated women from different fields for their exceptional contributions to society. This included women from the Army, doctors, sanitary workers, hospitality workers, lawyers, ticket collectors, police, principals and transgender activists. The show ended with a group of performers including African drummer Pawan Matai playing the national anthem.