Mumbai: Filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra accused of running car over wife’s legs arrested

The Amboli police in Mumbai on Friday arrested filmmaker Kamal Kishore Mishra for allegedly running his car over his wife’s legs in the parking lot of their residential apartment in Andheri (West) on October 19. An attempt to murder charge has been added against Mishra, the police said.

Mishra, the producer of Hindi film Dehati Disco, was taken to the Amboli police station from his home after his wife, Yasmin (35), lodged a complaint against him, the police said.

According to the complaint, on the day of the incident, Yasmin came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area. When she went to confront him, Mishra, who is in his 40s, tried to escape from the spot in his car and in the process, hit his wife and sped away, said the complaint.

A video of the incident that took place around 3 am shows Yasmin trying to communicate with her husband, who tries to speed away in a Mercedes car. In the process, Yasmin’s legs get stuck under the front wheels and she falls to the ground.

Mishra is then seen running the car’s front wheels over Yasmin’s legs. The video also shows a man rushing to help Yasmin and pulling her out of the car’s way. Mishra is seen waiting for Yasmin to be pulled out and then speeding away.

Yasmin suffered injuries to both her legs, right hand and head, the police said.

On Yasmin’s complaint, the Amboli police registered an FIR on the same day under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for rushing away from the spot without rendering help or informing the police.

On Thursday, the Amboli police added IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Mishra. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Friday.