Mumbai: Cops arrested in extortion case in 7-day CID custody

Two inspectors, arrested in connection with an extortion case filed against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, were on Tuesday sent to the custody of the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for seven days by a court. Nandkumar Gopale (51) and Asha Korke (49) were arrested on Monday by the CID and produced before the additional metropolitan magistrate’s court on Tuesday afternoon.

Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap told the court that Gopale and Korke were found to be connected to the Rs 50 lakh allegedly extorted from the complainant, businessman Sham Sundar Agarwal. The CID’s remand plea said that it wants to further probe the connection and the economic transaction between the accused. It said that all the transactions have taken place in cash and the trail has been established.

Agarwal, a Bhayander-based businessman, had filed a complaint of cheating and extortion against Singh, five other police officers, including Gopale and Korke, and two civilians. He had alleged that he was falsely implicated in a case and the eight conspired against him and demanded money for not arresting him.

Jagtap told the court that Korke and Gopale, who were probing the case, instead of conducting search and seizure, had recovered money from Agarwal. The CID, which said it wanted to probe how the money was distributed, had recorded the statement of a hawala operator who was part of the transaction, he added.

Lawyer Aniket Nikam, appearing for Gopale, told the court that Agarwal had filed the complaint belatedly in July, when the alleged incident is claimed to have occurred in April. He added that the CID had arrested two civilians who were granted bail.

He said that the CID had so far not shown any evidence of Gopale having received any money, nor shown any progress in the probe from July to November. He added that Agarwal himself had many criminal complaints against him. Gopale, a distinguished officer who has won over 400 awards and recognition, was being humiliated, Nikam argued.

Lawyer Rahul Arote, representing Korke, also said that she had a unblemished career for 24 years and there was no evidence of the allegations against her.

