scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Mumbai cops arrest burglar from Uttar Pradesh, his aide held in Delhi

The accused and his aide had come to Mumbai to commit a theft at an apartment in Malad (west) and on June 22 had returned to their hometowns.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 8:59:40 pm
arrest, burglar , up, indian expressThe accused and his aide, who was arrested from Delhi, had come to Mumbai to commit a theft at an apartment. (Representational File Photo)

A Mumbai Police team on July 14 arrested a burglar from Uttar Pradesh after chasing him inside a farm in Bijnor. The accused and his aide, who was arrested from Delhi, had come to Mumbai to commit a theft at an apartment in Malad (west) and on June 22 had returned to their hometowns.

The police said the duo is involved in other crimes of similar nature and their modus operandi is to break into apartments with weak security systems and return to their hometowns once their job is done so that the police are unable to trace them.

The police identified the arrested accused as Shakib Ansari, 22, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and Aahil Choudhari alias Tuktuk, 25, a resident of Mayur Vihar 3 in Delhi.

The burglary took place between 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on June 22 at an apartment in Malad (west). The complainant, a teacher, and her husband had left for work and on returning home, saw the door lock broken. The duo had broken the iron cupboard’s lock and decamped with valuables worth Rs 3.43 lakh. They left the city in two days.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The burglars had targeted the building as it did not have a watchman. The police checked over 50 CCTV cameras and managed to identify Shakib. On checking his criminal records, the police learnt that he was arrested for some criminal activity at Pune’s Yerwada. The police then found his mobile number through their informers and traced him to Uttar Pradesh.

Armed with his photograph, a team of Mumbai Police with the help of the local police traced him to Dhampur in Bijnor. On July 14, When the police reached his home, Shakib, who was consuming liquor, ran into a farm and the police team chased and arrested him. He spilled the beans about his aide and Choudhari was arrested from Delhi on June 15.

“The two were brought back to the city. We have recovered gold and silver valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh from them,” said Dhananjay Ligade, senior inspector of Malad police station.

More from Mumbai

“We got their custody from the court till July 21 for further probe. We suspect they may have committed more burglaries in the city. The accused used to randomly target buildings which do not have a security guard. In this case, the building had a CCTV camera but they knew they would leave the city so they did not bother about it,” said sub-inspector Shivaji Shinde.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
UK's Sunak and Truss go through to final stage of leadership contest

UK's Sunak and Truss go through to final stage of leadership contest

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium
Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Covid review meet: Centre urges states, UTs to step up surveillance

Covid review meet: Centre urges states, UTs to step up surveillance

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement