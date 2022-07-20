Mumbai cops arrest burglar from Uttar Pradesh, his aide held in Delhi

A Mumbai Police team on July 14 arrested a burglar from Uttar Pradesh after chasing him inside a farm in Bijnor. The accused and his aide, who was arrested from Delhi, had come to Mumbai to commit a theft at an apartment in Malad (west) and on June 22 had returned to their hometowns.

The police said the duo is involved in other crimes of similar nature and their modus operandi is to break into apartments with weak security systems and return to their hometowns once their job is done so that the police are unable to trace them.

The police identified the arrested accused as Shakib Ansari, 22, a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and Aahil Choudhari alias Tuktuk, 25, a resident of Mayur Vihar 3 in Delhi.

The burglary took place between 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on June 22 at an apartment in Malad (west). The complainant, a teacher, and her husband had left for work and on returning home, saw the door lock broken. The duo had broken the iron cupboard’s lock and decamped with valuables worth Rs 3.43 lakh. They left the city in two days.

The burglars had targeted the building as it did not have a watchman. The police checked over 50 CCTV cameras and managed to identify Shakib. On checking his criminal records, the police learnt that he was arrested for some criminal activity at Pune’s Yerwada. The police then found his mobile number through their informers and traced him to Uttar Pradesh.

Armed with his photograph, a team of Mumbai Police with the help of the local police traced him to Dhampur in Bijnor. On July 14, When the police reached his home, Shakib, who was consuming liquor, ran into a farm and the police team chased and arrested him. He spilled the beans about his aide and Choudhari was arrested from Delhi on June 15.

“The two were brought back to the city. We have recovered gold and silver valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh from them,” said Dhananjay Ligade, senior inspector of Malad police station.

“We got their custody from the court till July 21 for further probe. We suspect they may have committed more burglaries in the city. The accused used to randomly target buildings which do not have a security guard. In this case, the building had a CCTV camera but they knew they would leave the city so they did not bother about it,” said sub-inspector Shivaji Shinde.