Mumbai: Cop wanted for robbery booked for not submitting documents in five cases

THE KASTURBA Marg police in Mumbai’s Borivali (East) has registered an FIR against one of its own officers.

The officer, sub-inspector Anil Sonavane, has been dismissed from service and is wanted in a robbery case lodged at Malwani police station in Malad. The FIR was registered because the officer has not submitted documents related to five cases. From 2015 to 2016, Sonavane was posted at the Kasturba Marg police station where he was the investigating officer in a theft case, a child labour case, an unlawful labour case, two grievous injury cases in road accidents and a rash and negligent driving case.

He has not submitted documents of these cases at the police station due to which, officers are unable to proceed in the cases. As per Code of Criminal Procedure section 468 (bar to taking cognizance after lapse of the period of limitation), the accused in the above mentioned cases may get acquitted.

So, an FIR has been registered at the Kasturba Marg police station under IPC section 166 (public servant disobeying law), 175 (omission to produce public document), 217 (Public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and sections 9 (penalty for contravention) of Maharashtra Public record Act 2005 and 145(2) (misconduct of police officer) MP Act.

In 2020, Sonavane was shown as a wanted accused in a robbery, cheating and criminal conspiracy case at Malwani police station.