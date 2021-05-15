Mumbai: 28-year-old cop tries to cancel air ticket, duped of Rs 94,990

As realisation dawned, the constable rushed to his bank to freeze the transfer only to find the money had been directly spent on online shopping. (Representational Image)

A Railway Police Protection (RPF) constable was duped of Rs 94,990 by a cyber fraudster who impersonated a private airline official and tricked him into transferring the amount on the pretext of helping him cancel an air ticket.

According to the Mumbai Central GRP, the 28-year-old constable used a travel booking app on May 10 to book an air ticket to New Delhi for May 12. However, later in the day, he found that while he had booked a 1.50 pm flight, the timing was 7.05 pm in the ticket. He, therefore, he decided to cancel the ticket.

He went on Google and searched for the customer care number of the private airline. Little did he know that several cyber fraudsters give their own numbers as customer care numbers for banks, shopping portals and travel agencies among others.

The constable called the number. It was answered by a person who said his complaint would be addressed. Within minutes, he received a phone call from another number with the caller identifying himself as an official from the refund department of the airline.

The constable was asked to download Anydesk app, a desktop application that enables remote access to a mobile or computer. Within minutes of installing and giving access to the caller, the constable found his account had been vacuumed of Rs 94,990 in seven transactions.

“I rushed to the bank within half an hour but the fraudster had already spent the money on online shopping at Flipkart and other three portals,” the constable said, requesting anonymity.

An FIR has been registered on Thursday under IPC and IT Act.