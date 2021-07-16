Mumbai: Cop transferred after birthday video with ‘criminal’ surfaces online

Soon after the purported video reached senior officers of Mumbai Police, Nerlekar was transferred to the police control room.

A senior Mumbai Police inspector was transferred to the control room hours after a purported video of him celebrating the birthday party of a man, with a prior criminal record, surfaced on social media on Thursday.

In the purported video, Mahendra Nerlekar — who was posted at Jogeshwari police station — is seen feeding birthday cake to Danish Sheikh, booked in a rioting and attempt to murder case.

The video is a few weeks old and was purportedly taken at a housing society in Jogeshwari (West) where Sheikh was celebrating his birthday with local residents. Nerlekar did not respond to calls.

The divisional assistant commissioner of police has been also asked to conduct a departmental inquiry. Chaitanya S, DCP (Operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police, confirmed the development.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya tweeted the 15-second video while taunting Mumbai Police in the morning.

“Birthday of MAFIA Don celebrated at Jogeshwari police station. Thackeray Sarkar’s Police Crime Branch, Sachin Vaze involved in VASOOLI Mumbai police takes SUPARI to kill Mansukh Hiran Home Minister Maharashtra & Commissioner of Police accuses each other of taking Haptas Bribe,” he tweeted.