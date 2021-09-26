Mumbai: Cop takes bribe not to pursue probe, arrested

THE ANTI Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a 45-year-old assistant inspector working with the property cell unit of the Mumbai crime branch while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

Officials said that the complainant in the case, is a wife of a person, who is an accused in a luxury car theft case and the accused officer, Nagesh Puranik, was investigating the matter.

“Her husband’s friend is also an accused in the same case and in order to not initiate any action against them, Puranik demanded Rs 12 lakh from the complainant,” said an official. “She even gave him Rs 4 lakh earlier but he kept threatening her for the remaining amount.”

As the complainant insisted that she cannot pay him the remaining Rs 8 lakh, Puranik agreed to settle the matter at Rs 4 lakh. “He instructed her to pay on Friday,” said an official.

The woman then approached the Worli headquarters of ACB on Friday. Officials verified her complaint after which they laid a trap at the accused’s office in Byculla and caught him red-handed.

Puranik has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till Monday.