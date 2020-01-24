Mumbai: Cop physically abused me, says lawyer

The injured policemen were identified as Constable Amit Kumar and Home Guard volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The assailants slapped Constable Amit Kumar and kicked, punched volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The injured policemen were identified as Constable Amit Kumar and Home Guard volunteer Rajinder Kumar. The assailants slapped Constable Amit Kumar and kicked, punched volunteer Rajinder Kumar.

A lawyer-cum-RTI activist has alleged that a senior police inspector physically abused him in Vikhroli police station. A few lawyers held a protest at the magistrate’s court at Vikhroli, seeking action against the officer.

Police said the lawyer approached the duty officer on Wednesday with his client booked in a criminal case. An altercation reportedly ensued between the two men and the police, with the lawyer claiming his client should not have been booked. The lawyer said he was slapped by the cop. The two men were fined for creating nuisance, an officer said.

