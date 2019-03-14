Mumbai: Cop injured in Ghatkopar accident

Toggle Menu
Police have arrested one Amir Shaikh, 20, a driver with a cab service in this connection.

The incident captured on a CCTV camera took place when the constable, Pramod Devkule (38), was returning home after a night shift.
A constable from the Versova police station sustained serious injuries after his motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding car in Ghatkopar on Wednesday.

As per Pant Nagar police, Devkule was heading towards his residence at Chirag Nagar in Pant Nagar police quarters when the accident took place around 3.30 am.

Devkule has been admitted to a South Mumbai hospital in a critical condition.

