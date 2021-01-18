Mumbai: Cop injured after nylon manjha slits his throat

With the help of senior police officers, Gawli was transferred to Wockhardt hospital. "He has received ten stitches on his neck. He is out of danger now," said an officer.

An assistant police inspector got his throat slit by a nylon manjha while travelling on his bike at the JJ flyover Monday. This comes days after the Commissionerate of Mumbai Police banned the use, sale and storage of pucca thread, commonly known as nylon manjha.

Police said the incident took place around 4.30pm Monday, when Assistant police Inspector Rakesh Gawli, was returning to the Worli police station, where he was posted, from the sessions court. Police officers said the officer allegedly took the JJ flyover, which is banned for two wheelers, when the incident took place. Gawli was rushed to JJ hospital by on-duty traffic policemen. Officiers from Worli police station also rushed to the spot after being informed of the incident.

The MRA Marg police station has registered a case under IPC sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against unknown persons.

With the help of senior police officers, Gawli was transferred to Wockhardt hospital. “He has received ten stitches on his neck. He is out of danger now,” said an officer.

Police said, “We have started checking CCTV footage and are approaching residents of nearby buildings to check who all were flying kites in the past week, so as to zero down on a suspect.”

DCP (Operations) Chaitanya S on January 7 issued an order, stating that the use, sale and storage of Chinese string is banned between January 14 and February 12. The order read, “For the period of 30 days, i.e. 14/01/2021 to 12/02/2021, a ban on the use, sale and storage of the pucca threads, commonly known as nylon manjha, made of plastic or any such synthetic material likely to cause grievous injury to birds as well as human beings, especially during festivals where kite flying is played, in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate.”

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court had recently taken up a suo motu PIL on the issue following recent incidents, wherein people got injured and a case, wherein a woman lost her life after her throat got slit by a nylon manjha kite string