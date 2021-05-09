Mumbai: Cop, fully vaccinated, dies of Covid

His colleagues said he did not take the vaccine, as he feared it will complicate his medical condition. (File/Representational)

A 48-year-old head constable posted at Dahisar police station succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, after taking the second dose of vaccine over a month ago. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Tawade.

Besides Tawade, 54-year-old sub-inspector Shivaji Nangare, who was a 2006 train blast victim, also succumbed to Covid-19.

His colleagues said he did not take the vaccine, as he feared it will complicate his medical condition.

Tawade, who was on duty at the magistrate court, stayed with his wife and son at his private residence at Dahisar.

He took his first dose of vaccine on February 12 and the second dose on March 13, said police.

He was on duty when he got infected and tested positive on April 21. He was admitted to the Dahisar Covid-19 care centre and was shifted to Seven Hills hospital in two or three days.

“He was initially in the ICU ward… After his health improved, he was shifted to the general ward. But his health deteriorated again and he was shifted to ICU,” said senior Inspector Pravin Patil of Dahisar police station.

Tawade, who according to the police was diabetic, passed away early Saturday.

His wife and son have tested negative.

Nangare, meanwhile, was posted at Kandivali police station. He had suffered multiple internal injuries in the 2006 train blasts.

“He also had high blood pressure. A few years ago, he went through a major surgery and was afraid that the vaccines would interfere with his medical condition,” said an officer from Kandivali police station.

Nangare was infected while on duty. He was admitted to the Seven Hills hospital on April 16 and passed away on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police, Chaitanya S, said: “With this, 112 Mumbai Police personnel have died due to Covid-19 till Saturday. At present. 382 personnel are infected.”

The Maharashtra Police, meanwhile, had reported 432 deaths till Friday, with 10 dying in one week. The force has 3,388 infected personnel at present. On Friday, 160 had tested positive. Among them, while 18 had taken the first vaccine dose, 26 had taken the second dose.