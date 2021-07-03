Mumbai: Cop doesn’t deposit Rs 21 L fine collected from offenders to court, booked year after death

The Ghatkopar police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Dalvi under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code.

A constable at Ghatkopar police station, who was responsible for depositing fines collected from offenders, walked away with Rs 21.35 lakh meant to be submitted to Vikhroli court.

The scam came to light only after the constable, Manohar Dalvi, went on sick leave due to kidney failure in July 2019. He passed away in October 2019. An inquiry initiated by the police station found that of the 28.46 lakh fine that Dalvi was supposed to deposit, he had usurped Rs 21.35 lakh.

The Ghatkopar police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Dalvi under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Sanjay Darade said: “A departmental inquiry has been initiated to ascertain whether there was any lapses on part of his supervisory officers.”

The police said that Dalvi was posted at Ghatkopar police station in 2017. He was appointed as court karkoon, with the responsibility of handling cases that were to be heard at court 49 in Vikhroli court.

“Between July 2018 and June 2019, several offenders in Ghatkopar (West) were brought to the police station and charged. In such cases, we register FIRs, recover fine of Rs 1,200 each from the offenders and subsequently, file chargesheet against them in court along with the fine amount,” said an officer.

Dalvi’s job was to submit the chargesheet along with the fine amount to the court. The police have learnt that between July 2018 and June 2019, while 28.46 lakh in fine was recovered, Dalvi had submitted only Rs 7.10 lakh to the court.

When Dalvi went on sick leave in July 2019, another court karkoon was appointed. The new karkoon informed the senior officers about the discrepancies, leading to an inquiry.

A senior officer said that they are contemplating how to gather evidence as Dalvi is no more. The role of other personnel posted at Ghatkopar police station are also under scrutiny. “We will be calling the relatives of the constable to the police station and try to understand whether they knew about this,” said the officer.