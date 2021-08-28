Mumbai: Cop dismissed from service for failing to report to work for 7 years

A constable from the Mumbai Police force was dismissed from service after he failed to report to work for the past seven years. The suspension followed an inquiry, initiated against the constable, as officials came to know that he has been drawing salary during that period without working.

Police officials said the constable, Vijayanand Ingale, was posted at the Goregaon police station but as he remained absent without informing his superiors since January 2012, he was transferred to the Local Arms (LA) division in Naigaon on May 20, 2012. However, Ingale did not report to work at the Naigaon Local Arms office as well.

“He was relieved from duty at the Goregaon police station on June 6, 2012, as he was supposed to join work at the LA division. He remained absent from work without seeking permission and he did not even bother to inform anyone,” said an officer.

The department sent notices to Ingale’s residence, asking him to report to work. They even asked him to declare the reason for remaining absent. However, as Ingale did not respond to the notices, a department inquiry was initiated under the supervision of additional commissioner of police (north region).

During the course of the inquiry, Ingale was called and his explanation was recorded but as the committee did not find his explanation to be satisfactory, the department then issued an order, dismissing him from the force.