Friday, May 22, 2020
COVID19

Mumbai cop dies of Covid-19

| Mumbai | Published: May 22, 2020 6:14:44 am
Coronavirus death, body cremated, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, indian express news He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 9, but died on Thursday. (Representational Photo)

A 55-year-old constable of the Mumbai police succumbed to the coronavirus on Thursday, an official said. The constable was posted at the Vile Parle police station and had tested positive for the virus early this month. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 9, but died on Thursday.

This is 11th death of a policeman from Mumbai due to COVID-19 and and 17th in the Maharashtra police force. Earlier in the day, a 43-year-old police constable succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Pune, while a woman constable died in Thane.

