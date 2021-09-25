Mumbai cop caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh

The Anti-Corruption Bureau late on Friday laid a trap and arrested a 45-year-old Assistant Police Inspector working with the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The accused Nagesh Puranik has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He will be produced in court on Saturday.

Officials said the complainant in the case is the wife of an accused in a luxury car theft case which was being investigated by Puranik. “Her husband’s friend is also an accused in the case. Puranik sought Rs 12 lakh from the complainant in order to prevent action against them,” an ACB official said. “The woman paid Rs 4 lakh, but he kept threatening her asking for the remaining amount.”

When the complainant insisted that she could not pay Rs 8 lakh, Puranik agreed to settle the matter after getting another Rs 4 lakh. “He instructed her to pay on Friday,” the release said.

On Friday, the woman approached the Worli headquarters of ACB where the officials verified her complaint and laid a trap, catching the officer red-handed while he accepted an instalment of Rs 2 lakh.