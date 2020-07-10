Mumbai Cop booked for forging documents gets protection from arrest till July 16

In his bail plea, Vilas Sutar has said that Rizwan Merchant had given him the documents that eventually turned out to be forged. (Representational) In his bail plea, Vilas Sutar has said that Rizwan Merchant had given him the documents that eventually turned out to be forged. (Representational)

Mumbai Police Assistant Inspector Vilas Sutar, against whom an FIR was registered for forging documents to allegedly procure bank statements of a person, was in June last week given interim protection from arrest till July 16 by a sessions court where he had filed an anticipatory bail application.

The case relates to a complaint filed by Irphan Mogul, alleging that while he was locked in an alimony battle in court with his wife Shaista Mogul, she — through her lawyers Rizwan Merchant and Gayatri Gokhale — had produced bank statements of his family members in court to prove he suppressed information regarding his financial status.

Irphan found that the bank had given the documents to Sutar, who had allegedly handed over forged documents to the bank stating that an FIR had been registered against Irphan. Following this, Irphan had approached the Mumbai Police commissioner and an FIR was registered in the case on June 4.

In his bail plea, Sutar has said that Merchant had given him the documents that eventually turned out to be forged. Apart from Sutar and Merchant, Gokhale and Shaista, too, have been named in the FIR. Merchant has denied that he or his junior were in any way involved in procurement of the bank statements. The Bombay High Court had in June stayed any action against Merchant and Gokhale.

Investigating officer R Yadav said, “Sutar, the main accused in the case, had filed for anticipatory bail before the sessions court. While the matter is being heard, the court has granted him interim protection from arrest.”

Sutar, in his anticipatory bail application, said that when he was posted at Bandra police station in 2013, he was introduced to Merchant and had been in touch with him since then.

He added that in August 2019, Merchant had approached him for a favour. In the plea, Sutar had said that Merchant had called him outside the bank and when he reached there, the lawyer allegedly gave him a couple of documents to be handed over to the bank to get some other “urgent documents”. Sutar had claimed that the documents, which he had then handed over to the bank, were fake.

Irphan said: “While there is restriction to arrest the others named in the FIR, I don’t understand why the police are not arresting Shaista.” Yadav, however, claimed: “It is the prerogative of the investigating officer to decide when to arrest whom.”

Meanwhile, Merchant said, “This is a classic case of entrapment. His (Sutar) claims are absolutely malicious and false and a case of clear cut perjury and giving false evidence in judicial proceedings. I’m being falsely implicated obviously because he wants to save his skin… I will be taking appropriate legal recourse…”

