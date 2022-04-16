Mumbai: Cop booked for blackmailing, raping woman for a year

The Mumbai Police earlier this week registered an FIR against a retired police inspector for blackmailing and allegedly forcing a woman to have sexual relation with him for at least a year. A police station in the eastern suburbs has registered a case and the accused officer, who was formerly posted there, is currently on the run.

An officer said that in 2019, the complainant in the case had approached the local police station to file a complaint. The complaint was handed over to Gangadhar Patil, an inspector attached with the police station. Patil had promised the woman that he would help her with the complaint. He soon started contacting her regularly and also sent her romantic WhatsApp messages, as per the complainant.

The woman also told the police that in April 2021, Patil threatened her and engaged in a physical relationship with her. The woman also alleged that Patil continued to repeatedly blackmail her in order to get sexual favours. Eventually, when Patil retired last year, the woman approached the zonal DCP with the complaint. The DCP then asked the local police station to register an FIR in the case.

DCP (zone VII) Prashant Kadam confirmed that an FIR has been registered on charges of rape by a police officer under Section 376 (2) (i). Sources said that a police team has been formed to track down the accused.