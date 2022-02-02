Mumbai cop brings birthday cake for 83-year-old woman in hospital

An 83-year-old retired school teacher from Bandra (West), who had to be admitted to a hospital after suffering an accidental fall, was in for an overwhelming surprise when a police officer brought a cake for her birthday.

Since retiring from a school in Delhi, Martina Pererira lives alone in a flat in Bandra (West). Her relatives stay in Canada.

Last week, she slipped and fell down, after which she was unable to call anyone for help. Several hours later, the building’s watchman raised an alarm when he saw that the food he had left for the woman outside her door lay untouched. Her neighbours then called the police.

API Pallavi Kulkarni of the Nirbhaya squad along with her team reached the spot and rushed her to a private hospital in an ambulance. While carrying out the paper work, sub-inspector Jayprakash Suryavanshi overheard Pereira telling hospital authorities that she was born on January 30.

“It struck me that it was her birthday next day. I was on night duty that day, so I felt like giving her a birthday cake to cheer her up. Sometime before my night shift began, I reached the hospital with a cake to celebrate her birthday,” said Suryavanshi.

Pereira who was lying on the bed was overwhelmed on seeing the birthday cake. Suryavanshi also sung the ‘happy birthday’ song for her while her sister-in-law clicked photos. As the cop sang, the nurse, her sister-in-law and a neighbour clapped for her. Pereira also thanked the officer for his kindness.

Delivering cake & happiness Realising it’s Martina Pereira’s 83rd Birthday but she’s admitted at the hospital after a fall at home, PSI Jayprakash Suryavanshi, Bandra PStn surprised her with a cake on her hospital bed. We wish Ms Pereira a speedy recovery #MumbaiPoliceForAll pic.twitter.com/PtvvTGKFf9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 1, 2022

“She was a bit shocked because she knew she had suffered serious injuries. But I tried to divert her mind from the pain by cracking some jokes to lighten her mood. She is a jolly person,” the officer added.

Pereira reportedly suffered a fracture from the fall and will undergo an operation.