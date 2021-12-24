Mumbai: Cop assaults hotel staffer, suspended

A police officer from Vakola police station in Santacruz (east) has been suspended after a video showing him manhandling and assaulting a cashier from a hotel in Vakola, allegedly for denying food and liquor, surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Assistant police inspector Vikram Patil has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry, confirmed a senior Mumbai Police official.

The incident took place in Swagat restaurant, adjacent to Vakola police station, around 12.30 am on Thursday.

Patil is seen going up to the cashier, pulling his shirt and slapping him. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera inside the hotel.

“The cashier was physically assaulted for the simple reason that he could not provide the officer free food at 12.30 am as the restaurant kitchen was closed for the day,” said Shivanand Shetty, president of Association of Hotel and Restaurant.

The association wrote a strongly worded letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale requesting him to take appropriate action against Patil.

The Vakola police have also registered a non-cognizable complaint under section 323 for assault against their officer.