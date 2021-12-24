Mumbai: Cop assaults hotel staff for denying food

A police officer from Vakola police station in Santacruz (east) is facing a departmental inquiry after a video showing him manhandling a hotel cashier surfaced on social media on Thursday.

Assistant police inspector Vikram Patil is seen going up to the cashier and pulling his shirt and slapping him. The footage was captured on the CCTV camera inside the hotel.

“The cashier was physically assaulted as he could not provide the officer free food at 12.30 am as the restaurant kitchen was closed for the day,” said Shivanand Shetty, president of Association of Hotel and Restaurant.

The police have registered a non-cognisable complaint under section 323 for assault against an officer. A departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.