Mumbai: Cop arrested for molesting 12-year-old

A police constable was recently arrested for allegedly molesting a colleague’s 12-year-old daughter. A police officer said the families of the accused and the girl’s father are close as they live in the same colony.

Earlier this month, the accused allegedly told his colleague’s daughter that he would give her a gift her mother had given him if she accompanied him. The accused touched the girl inappropriately and did not let go until she fought back, police said.

After the girl narrated the alleged ordeal to her family, they filed a complaint with the police. The accused was booked under the POCSO Act and is in judicial custody.

Editor’s note: In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.