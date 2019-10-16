Mumbai: Cop accused of raping Uzbek woman seeks anticipatory bail

The police officer charged with raping an Uzbekistan national approached the sessions court on Tuesday, seeking anticipatory bail.

Anil Jadhav filed the pre-arrest bail plea claiming the case against him was false, and that he has audio recordings of conversations with the victim in which she demands money from him.

The plea will be heard on Wednesday.

A woman had lodged a complaint last week alleging that Jadhav had raped her in a hotel in Chembur.

Editor’s note: In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.