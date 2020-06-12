Mumbai: Cop, 5 held in godown break-in case test positive

A senior officer said the seven persons were arrested for a break-in at a electronics godown, and five of them had tested positive. (Representational) A senior officer said the seven persons were arrested for a break-in at a electronics godown, and five of them had tested positive. (Representational)

A sub-inspector attached with Nehru Nagar police station tested positive for Covid-19, while at least nine other police personnel were quarantined, after five of the seven persons arrested by them were found positive of the infection.

On May 30, police had received a complaint of theft from a godown. Based on CCTV footage obtained from nearby area, police had rounded up seven men.

A senior officer said the seven persons were arrested for a break-in at a electronics godown, and five of them had tested positive.

“Members of two police teams, one that interrogated the accused, and another that took them to the court, have been told quarantine themselves. A PSI has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment at JJ hospital,” the officer said, adding that the entire police station had been sanitised. Around 1,900 police personnel from the city have tested positive for novel coronavirus, while 22 have succumbed to the virus, so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd