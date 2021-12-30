Mumbai: Two arrested for killing contractual employee of bank, looting Rs 2.5 lakh

A day after two armed robbers shot dead a contractual employee and looted Rs 2.5 lakh from State Bank of India’s Dahisar (west) branch, a special team of Mumbai Police, equipped with a dog squad, arrested the duo from a slum Friday with the help of CCTV footage.

While the one using the gun was identified as Dharmendra Yadav, 21, his aide was identified as his 19-year-old cousin Vikas Yadav. The duo hails from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh and were currently residing at a slum in Dahisar (east).

The police recovered Rs 2.05 lakh from them, the pistol used in the crime and three live rounds. Dharmendra, who dropped out of college after HSC, told the police that he committed the crime because his father, a farmer, had taken a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh and he wanted to clear it. Dharmendra works with a catering service.

The incident took place around 3.26 pm at the bank located less than a kilometre from Dahisar railway station on the ground floor of Gurukul CHS on the Jaywant Sawant Road. The bank does not have a security guard posted on the premises.

“Around eight employees, a majority of them women, were present at the time,” said a police officer.

As the robbers barged in, Sandesh Gomane, who worked as a peon on a contractual basis, got up and was shot within seconds by Dharmendra who was hiding a pistol behind his bag. The bullet hit Gomane in the chest and he fell on a chair.

Gomane was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He had started working for the bank eight months back and lived in Kargil Nagar in Virar (east). A native of Chiplun, he is survived by his parents and two brothers.

Asked why the bank did not have a security guard, an official, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is a small branch and the maximum bank balance here is Rs 5 lakh. There is a government policy that banks with cash balances of less than Rs 5 lakh do not have to hire a security guard.”

The SBI did not release any official statement on the incident.