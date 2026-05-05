19-year-old worker from Nepal killed at Sewri–Worli Connector site

The Sewri–Worli Connector, being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority with J Kumar as contractor, is a key link between the Coastal Road and the Atal Setu. (File photo)

A 19-year-old construction worker from Nepal died early Tuesday after being struck by an iron frame at the Sewri–Worli Connector project site in Parel, marking the fourth fatality at infrastructure worksites across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the past two weeks.

Ravi Giri was working past midnight, assisting in the movement of iron frames between pillars 44 and 53 near KEM Hospital, when the accident occurred.

According to police, two frames had been lifted by a crane, and Giri was walking alongside when one swung into his chest and abdomen, knocking him unconscious. He was rushed to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead at 3:05 am.