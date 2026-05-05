19-year-old worker from Nepal killed at Sewri–Worli Connector site

Ravi Giri was working past midnight, assisting in the movement of iron frames between pillars 44 and 53 near KEM Hospital, when the accident occurred.
According to police, two frames had been lifted by a crane, and Giri was walking alongside when one swung into his chest and abdomen, knocking him unconscious. He was rushed to KEM Hospital, where he was declared dead at 3:05 am.
The Bhoiwada police have registered an FIR under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence against the crane operator and the site supervisor.
The Sewri–Worli Connector, being executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority with J Kumar as contractor, is a key link between the Coastal Road and the Atal Setu. While most piers have been completed, work on spans and girders is underway amid pressure to meet a September deadline.
Giri had moved to Mumbai in 2023 with his father and uncle, both daily wage workers, to support their family in Nepal. The family lived in labour quarters in Sewri. By Tuesday evening, his body had been handed over after post-mortem.
The fatality follows a string of recent accidents across infrastructure projects in the region. On Saturday, two workers — Raghunath Das (38) and Kanha Singh (45) — died at the Dahisar–Bhayandar Link Road site after an elevated platform collapsed. Days earlier, police constable Santosh Gopal Chavan (48) was killed on the Sion–Panvel Highway when a piling rig toppled onto his vehicle. Both projects fall under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
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In February, a separate incident at a Metro site in Mulund — also overseen by the MMRDA — saw a parapet wall slab collapse, killing one person and injuring three.
Even at the Sewri–Worli site, warning signs had emerged earlier. In late February, a steel reinforcement bar fell near pillar 44, injuring a passerby. While the contractor covered medical expenses, no larger safety overhaul followed.
Repeated attempts for a comment from MMRDA officials, including Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee, went unanswered.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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