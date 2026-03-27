2 Mumbai constables arrested for abducting forex delivery man, stealing $10,000

Two Mumbai police constables have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a forex company delivery executive and robbing him of 10,000 US dollars. The police said the stolen cash has not yet been recovered, and efforts are on to trace three other accused.
The Juhu police identified the arrested accused as police constable Sandeep Shinde, 33, from Bandra-Kurla-Complex police station, and Gajendra Rajput, 40, who was posted at the Jogeshwari police station. While Shinde was a constable from the 2011 batch, Rajput was from the 2008 batch.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The delivery executive, who is in his early thirties and works for a Bandra-based forex company, had gone to deliver foreign currency in Juhu.
“Around 2 pm, the accused allegedly abducted him from Road No 10 near Juhu Circle in an Ertiga car. They reportedly assaulted him inside the vehicle and threatened to implicate him in a false case. The accused then drove him to Dahisar, where they allegedly snatched his bag containing $10,000 and continued to assault him,” a police officer who is a part of the probe said.
The delivery executive resisted and raised an alarm, prompting passersby to intervene. A police patrol vehicle reached the spot, following which the accused attempted to flee. Shinde was apprehended on the spot, while the others managed to escape, an officer said. Shinde was initially taken to the Dahisar police station and later handed over to the Juhu police for further investigation.
Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered in the early hours of Thursday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to the charges of kidnapping, extortion, dacoity, and impersonating a public servant.
Shinde was produced before a court and remanded for 10 days of police custody.
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Subsequently, Rajput was arrested at his Thane residence on Friday and is set to be produced in court. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage along the abduction route, and multiple teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, officials said.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
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Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More