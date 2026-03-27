2 Mumbai constables arrested for abducting forex delivery man, stealing $10,000

Police teams are scanning CCTV footage along the abduction route, and multiple teams have been formed to trace the remaining accused, officials said. (File Photo)

Two Mumbai police constables have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a forex company delivery executive and robbing him of 10,000 US dollars. The police said the stolen cash has not yet been recovered, and efforts are on to trace three other accused.

The Juhu police identified the arrested accused as police constable Sandeep Shinde, 33, from Bandra-Kurla-Complex police station, and Gajendra Rajput, 40, who was posted at the Jogeshwari police station. While Shinde was a constable from the 2011 batch, Rajput was from the 2008 batch.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The delivery executive, who is in his early thirties and works for a Bandra-based forex company, had gone to deliver foreign currency in Juhu.