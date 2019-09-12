Mumbai: Constable’s 25-year-old son, 2 others get life for 2015 murder

A SESSIONS court sentenced the 25-year-old son of a constable and two others to life imprisonment for the murder of a youth at Malad in 2015.

Of the eight arrested, Additional Sessions Judge K S Hore granted life imprisonment sentences to Amol Ghuge, son of Constable Suresh Ghuge, posted at the local arms unit of Mumbai Police in 2015, Jaypal Suryawanshi and Avinash Ambekar. The court acquitted five others.

According to police, in February 2015, Afzal Beg, a resident of Pathanwadi in Malad, and his friend Shivanand Mishra were out for a ride. However, an argument ensued when Ghuge approached from the opposite direction on a motorcycle and waylaid Mishra.

According to witness statements, Ghuge grabbed Beg and dragged him off the bike. Beg was assaulted with paver blocks and tube lights. When he stopped making any movement, the accused abandoned him and fled. Local residents informed police late at night, following which they rushed to the spot and moved Beg to Shatabdi Hospital.