Mumbai: Constable, wife held for murder of trader

The Crime Branch Unit 4 has cracked the murder case of a vegetable trader whose decapitated body was found in Antop Hill on September 30 with the arrest of a police constable and his wife.

The constable murdered him as he suspected his wife of having an affair with the victim. However, his wife helped him in disposing of the body.

The accused, Shivshankar Gaikwad, 45, a police naik (one rank above constable), worked as a driver for an assistant commissioner of police in Mumbai. Gaikwad used to suspect that his wife Monali, 35, was having an affair with someone and due to this the couple used to fight a lot.

Monali often left their Worli residence to stay with her mother. The couple has two sons.

Recently, she returned home from her mother’s home in Solapur. Gaikwad checked her phone and saw some chats with Dada Jagdale, 35, a resident of Solapur. In a fit of rage, Gaikwad tried to stab himself with a knife and accidentally injured his wife who tried to stop him.

Suspecting that Jagdale, a vegetable trader, was having an affair with his wife, Gaikwad decided to murder him. Gaikwad knew Jagdale would be coming to Mumbai somewhere between September 29 and 30. Gaikwad murdered Jagdale and decapitated his body. The body was thrown on a footpath in CGS colony Sector no 7 in Antop Hill area of Central Mumbai.

The police said a probe is on to find out where the murder took place. However, they said that Gaikwad’s wife helped him to dispose of Jagdale’s body and also to partially burn it. So she has been arrested for destruction of evidence.

A tattoo on Jadgale’s body helped the police to identify him. His wife had lodged a missing complaint back in Solapur. “Based on technical evidence we narrowed down on the accused,” said Indrajit More, senior inspector of Crime Branch Unit 4.