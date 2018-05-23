Mumbai: Constable Salve admitted at St George’s Hospital for gender correction surgery

Salve received a letter from the state home department on Sunday allowing her to go on leave to undergo the surgery. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Salve received a letter from the state home department on Sunday allowing her to go on leave to undergo the surgery. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Police constable Lalita Salve of Beed district, whose application for a gender correction surgery received the nod from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in March, was admitted at state-run St George’s Hospital in South Mumbai on Tuesday. This after Salve received a letter from the state home department on Sunday allowing her to go on leave to undergo the surgery. “She was admitted on Tuesday afternoon. A few pre-surgery tests will be conducted on Wednesday, following which, a decision will be taken on when to conduct the surgery,” Salve’s uncle Arjun Ujagrea said.

The hospital superintendent said a few routine tests will be conducted to certify if Salve is fit for the surgery. Also, a psychological profiling will be done on Wednesday. “Post evaluation of the reports, a date for the surgery will be fixed,” said senior plastic surgeon Dr Rajat Kapoor, who will be operating upon Salve.

He added that Salve will undergo a genital reconstruction surgery. “This is not a gender affirmation surgery as Salve’s genotype is male. We are going to perform a genital reconstruction surgery. Salve has one testicle, the other one was removed when she was a child. The surgery will give her a new identity of a male.”

“Salve looks more confident now. Around 10 months ago, she was vulnerable and heartbroken when I disclosed to her that she was a man. But today, I found her very confident and in control of her emotions. She knows what she wants. However, a psychological profiling will be conducted to see if she is mentally prepared for the surgery,” said Kapoor.

Inducted in Maharashtra Police in 2010 as a woman police constable, Salve is currently attached to Damini Pathak, a specialised unit. Salve, who has been fighting since September last year to undergo the surgery, had said that she would like to be reinducted into the police as a male constable.

The DGP office has forwarded to the home department Salve’s medical records, which had opined that Salve that was a male but reared as a female, said a senior official. “If Salve has to be reinducted as a male constable, she has to fit the criteria set out by the government while recruiting a male constable. In her case, she falls short in the height criteria. Since these are norms set out by the government, we have sought further clarification,” the official added.

