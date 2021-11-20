Mumbai: Constable held for ‘molesting’ minor

A 28-year-old police constable working with the Local Arms unit of Mumbai Police has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl.

The police said the incident took place in the crowded market outside Bhandup railway station. The authorities suspended him on Friday and an inquiry has been initiated against him.

According to police officials, the accused has been identified as Harshal Bodke, a resident of Kalyan who has been working with the force for five years.

An officer from Bhandup police station said, “Bodke had come to Bhandup on Sunday to meet his friends. They consumed alcohol at a bar here, after which he and his two friends went near the station for a joy ride.”

Bodke suddenly stopped the bike and allegedly touched the minor inappropriately. “The girl was heading home with her mother when the incident took place,” said an officer.

The minor’s mother raised an alarm for help and confronted the accused. She approached police officials posted at the beat chowki nearby. Officials then took them to Bhandup police station and lodged a complaint.

Her statement was recorded on Sunday, after which the minor’s medical examination was conducted and a case was registered under section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and sections 8 and 12 of POCSO Act.

“He was brought to the police station and subsequently placed under arrest,” said an officer.

Bodke was produced in a magistrate court and remanded in police custody. He is currently in judicial custody, said police.

Senior police inspector Sham Shinde of Bhandup police station confirmed the arrest.

During the questioning, the accused claimed that he did not touch the minor with intent to molest her.

“Bodke has claimed that he is frustrated by the fact that he is childless, due to which, after he saw the girl near the station, he went to talk to her. He claims he did not intend to molest her,” said an investigator.

The police on Friday issued Bodke’s suspension order. A senior police officer said, “He has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated.”