Mumbai: Constable gives keys of empty flat at police quarters to colleague for party, suspended

A CONSTABLE posted at Wadala Truck Terminal police station has been suspended for allegedly handing over the keys of a flat located on the premises of the police quarters at Pratiksha Nagar in Sion (east) to another constable for the celebration of his son’s birthday.

Appointed as a line orderly, constable Narayan Ingale, the police said, was responsible for managing all police quarters under the jurisdiction of the police station.

Ingale allegedly misused his position and gave the keys to a flat located on the police quarters premises at Pratiksha Nagar to constable Praveen Sarvade to organise a party on July 23 without taking appropriate permission from his superiors.

“Sarvade stays in the same building on the second floor. He had invited several guests for the function and needed more space for them and had approached Ingale for the keys of a room on the seventh floor at the police quarters which was empty. Ingale, without seeking any appropriate permission from the superiors, gave him the keys,” a police officer said.

After the senior officials learnt about the incident, a case was registered against Sarvade for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms. “As Ingale failed to follow the protocol and misused his position to give the keys to Sarvade, the department also suspended him on charges of negligence,” the officer added.