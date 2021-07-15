Mumbai: Constable dismissed for obtaining call records of 12 people without permission

Constable Rajesh Hari More was posted at Vakola police station.

The Mumbai Police has dismissed a constable for allegedly obtaining the call data records of 12 people without seeking necessary permission from his senior officers.

Constable Rajesh Hari More was posted at Vakola police station. He was later sent on deputation to deputy commissioner of police (Zone VIII) office, when he allegedly wrote to the mobile service provider and sought call data records of 12 people booked in a rash and negligent driving case in 2017.

He failed to take prior permission from the deputy commissioner of police.

After the incident came to light, a departmental inquiry was initiated against him.