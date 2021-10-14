Constable caught taking bribe, third such arrest in Mumbai in 20 days

The Anti Corruption Bureau Wednesday laid a trap and arrested a 43-year-old constable posted at MIDC police station while accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500.

He is the third person from Mumbai Police who has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe in the past 20 days.

On September 24, an assistant police inspector, Nagesh Puranik, working with property cell unit, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. Last Friday, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught an assistant commissioner of police, Sujata Patil, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a private person.

The constable, identified as Amit Gosavi, had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a person who runs a lottery shop in Andheri.

The officials revealed that the complainant’s shop was shut for the past one-and-a-half years due to lockdown, but after he reopened recently, Gosavi started harassing him for money.

“The constable claimed that in order to run a lottery shop, he would have to pay Rs 5,000 every month,” said an ACB official adding, “Scared that he would be forced to shut his ship, the complainant on August 25 even paid him Rs 3,500.”

However as he did not wish to pay him further, the complainant approached the ACB office in Worli and submitted a written complaint.

The ACB officials then verified the complaint after which on Wednesday when Gosavi called the complainant again asking for more money, the officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting Rs 1,500.

Gosavi has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale during a crime conference on Wednesday instructed all police officers to stay away from such activities.

Crime conference is a meeting that takes place every month attended by officers starting from senior police inspectors to the commissioner of police.