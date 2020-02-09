Mumbai: Constable arrested for cheating man of Rs 1.3 lakh

According to police, Amol Dere was looking for a job in 2017 when he had met the constable through a common friend. (Representational Image) According to police, Amol Dere was looking for a job in 2017 when he had met the constable through a common friend. (Representational Image)

MHB police has arrested a 34-year-old police constable Mahadev Tupe for allegedly duping a 36-year-old man of more than Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of securing him an employment with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Tupe was posted at Local Arms division of Mumbai police before he was arrested Friday, police said.

According to police, Amol Dere was looking for a job in 2017 when he had met the constable through a common friend. “His friend told him that Tupe and his accomplice, Raju Gavde, had helped him in resolving a property dispute and sorted a job for him. So, Dere trusted the constable, then posted at the Mantralaya,” an officer from MHB police station said.

The complainant said Tupe and Gavde had claimed to know influential people in the Mantralaya and assured to get him a job of a driver with the BMC. Dere had also urged them to help his disabled sister set up a stall.

Dere reportedly gave Tupe and Gavde Rs 1.3 lakh in two installments till 2017 end. “After taking the money, the two men reportedly went incommunicado. Subsequently, Dere approached police in May 2018 and submitted a complaint application,” a police officer said. When contacted, Tupe reportedly assured to return the sum.

However, as there was no progress in the complaint, Dere attended a periodical grievance redressal meet in June last year and met Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve and Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinay Choubey. The senior police officials reportedly instructed the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police to take cognizance in the matter, following which a case on charges of cheating was registered. “On Friday, we got Tupe’s location at the western suburbs, following which a team arrested him,” an officer said.

