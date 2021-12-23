Mumbai: Conmen block businessman’s SIM card, siphon Rs 18.51 lakh, one held

A 51-year-old businessman, who owns a private company in Andheri (W), lost Rs 18.51 lakh to cyber fraud where some fraudsters managed to block his SIM card and withdrew the amount from his bank without his knowledge. One of the fraudsters has been arrested from West Bengal on December 17 and a few lakh rupees have been recovered from him while a search is on for other gang members.

The complainant lodged an FIR in October this year with the Mumbai crime branch’s cyber police (west region). As per his complaint, he holds an account with a cooperative bank which had provided him an overdraft service of Rs 60 lakh.

On October 18, around 9 pm, his SIM card was blocked. He called on the customer care number of the telecom operator who asked him to visit the gallery next day. Next day, when the complainant visited the gallery, his SIM card was activated but same night it was deactivated/blocked again. Next day (October 20), he again went to the gallery and was informed that they had received a request from a mobile number where someone impersonated as him and using his KYC details, blocked the SIM card.

Next day on October 21, the complainant then checked his two bank accounts and found out that Rs 18.51 lakh were transferred from his two accounts to four different accounts. Some of the money went to the account of the arrested accused Nurotam Biswas, 36.

“The gang managed to block the mobile number of the complainant due to which he did not receive transactions alerts from his bank. They also ensured he did not get alerts from his bank on his email id,” said DCP, cyber, Rashmi Karandikar.

Cyber crime investigator, Ritesh Bhatia said, “There is a strong possibility that some insider who had access to the personal bank details and official email involved in the crime. Using the KYC documents/details of the victim, the fraudsters were successful in not just blocking the SIM card but also getting a new SIM issued for themselves. They would have then either sent email to bank to transfer the money or since they had the SIM and email in their possession, would have transferred the money themselves.”