Mumbai: Conmen attempt to impersonate MIDC CEO, dupe employees

THE MUMBAI police is currently on the lookout for unidentified fraudsters who allegedly impersonated the Chief Executive Officer of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), an IAS officer, and sent a fraudulent email to 77 employees of the corporation.

Police said the cheaters had initially sent an email asking for the WhatsApp numbers of the employees and subsequently demanded money in the form of Amazon gift cards.

According to police, a case was registered at MIDC police station under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 500 (defamation) of the IPC along with section 66 (C) of IT Act on Thursday.

Police said that 77 employees of MIDC received an email on their official mail ids, where the cyber frauds posed as their CEO P Anbalagan and asked them to send their WhatsApp numbers.

The email read, “are you available. Kindly drop your WhatsApp number for quit urgent matter. best regar P. Anbagalan, ceo.”

However after reading the email, the employees sensed something amiss and contacted his office. When they came to know that it was fake, the IT department was instructed to identify the foul play. “The IT officials learnt that the email was sent from ugochiue123@gmail.com,” said an investigator.

When one of the employees sent a reply to identify the fraudsters, the cyber fraud asked him to buy an Amazon Pay gift card.