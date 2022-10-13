scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Mumbai: Conjunctivitis cases surge in last two weeks, doctors attribute it to changing weather

The government-run JJ hospital in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city has in a single day witnessed 16 cases of conjunctivitis which is much higher than the regular flow of patients.

Conjunctivitis is commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection. (Representational Photo)

After monsoon-related ailments like dengue and malaria, the cases of conjunctivitis have surged drastically in the last two weeks. The doctors attribute it to the changing weather.

The patients with pink and watery eyes are flocking to the OPDs of hospitals. The government-run JJ hospital in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city has in a single day witnessed 16 cases of conjunctivitis which is much higher than the regular flow of patients.

“Generally, during the weather changes when a new season starts, we do see a rise in the cases of conjunctivitis, but this year the number is higher which is quite concerning,” said Dr Ragini Parekh, the president of Bombay Ophthalmologists Association and head of the department of ophthalmology at JJ Hospital.

Also Read |Mumbai: October rainfall figure breaches 100-mm mark in 2022

Conjunctivitis is extremely contagious which is also referred to as pink eye — an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane conjunctiva that lines the eyelid and covers the white part of the eyeball. It is commonly caused by a bacterial or viral infection, an allergic reaction.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

The doctors also warned against going out with the symptoms of eye-infection that is quite contagious. “If an infected person holds a rod or a doorknob, the others can contract the infection from it. Then it goes around in circles. So, people need to be responsible,” Dr Parekh said.

It is also advised to avoid mingling of the patients with red-eyes in the crowded OPDs which may further spread the infections. Dr Anjali K Rao, ophthalmologist, Sunshine Eye Clinic, said the patients generally recover within a week and the infection does not affect the vision. “In rare cases, we are seeing that the infection is more virulent where patients take nearly two weeks to recover,” Dr Rao said. “The people, who wear contact lenses, need to immediately avoid wearing those if they develop the symptoms,” she added.

Symptoms:

The most common pink eye symptoms include:

More from Mumbai
  • Redness in eyes
  • Itchiness
  • A gritty feeling in eyes
  • Watery discharges in eyes
  • Crusting around the eyes
  • Swelling of the conjunctiva
  • Feeling like a foreign body is in the eye/s

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 01:34:53 pm
Next Story

CGBSE invites applications for higher secondary self-study examinations

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement