Mumbai: Congress withdraws plea from HC for nod to hold rally at Shivaji Park

Mumbai regional congress committee chief Bhai Jagtap Tuesday “unconditionally” withdrew his plea from the Bombay High Court seeking permission to hold a rally at Shivaji Park in the city on December 28, the party’s foundation day.

Party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi was likely to address the rally.

A Division Bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing Jagtap’s plea. The Congress leader’s counsel told the court that he wants to unconditionally withdraw the plea, which the bench accepted.

The plea, filed through advocate Pradeep Thorat, stated that the Congress party, which is a part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, had applied for permission to hold a rally and use portions of the ground to G-North ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), State urban development department and other authorities. It said the party would abide by all norms laid down by the civic body and the public health department.

In 2010, the High Court had declared the area as a ‘silence zone’ and put restrictions on its use for non-sporting activities. The court had then said that programmes can be held only on December 6 ( Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary), May 1 (Maharashtra Day) and January 26 (Republic Day)

As per the state government circular issued in 2016, Shivaji Park can be used for non-sporting activities for 45 days a year. Out of 45 days, the ground can be given on 11 days for non-sporting activities of private organisations and individuals.

The petition said it was the state government’s discretion to take final a decision on the party’s proposal.

Jagtap had sought direction to authorities to grant necessary permission for use of Shivaji Park ground from December 22 till December 28.

The plea also sought permission for erecting a temporary stage on a portion of the ground and for use of the portion of ground for December 28 public meetings.

Jagtap had also sought direction to the state urban development department to decide on a proposal of October 7 submitted by petitioner seeking permission to use Shivaji Park ground for the public meeting.