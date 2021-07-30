Mumbai Congress threatens of stir over pothole problem

July 30, 2021 4:00:42 am
THE MUMBAI CONGRESS has threatened to go on an agitation over poor condition of roads in Mumbai if the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not fill up the potholes, which have formed on the city roads, at the earliest.
Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, Mumbai Congress Chief Bhai Jagtap said that the roads of Mumbai have suffered intensely from the recent spell of rains and there are potholes everywhere. He added that the potholes were causing accidents, leading to suffering among the people. He claimed that even the concretised stretches have potholes.
Jagtap also opposed BMC’s plans to collect property tax from the tenants of the Bombay Improvement Trust (BIT). He said that BIT chawls are owned by the civic body and asked how could it collect property tax from these residents at a time when they were paying rent to the civic body.
Around 46,000 people are affected due to this, said the Congress leaders present in the conference and added that they have taken up the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal.
