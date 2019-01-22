Mumbai: Congress targets BJP’s Metro rail plank

With the ruling BJP planning to project the Devendra Fadnavis government’s fast-tracking of big-ticket infrastructure projects in the financial capital as a major achievement of the government, the Congress on Monday renewed the demand for construction of underground Metro rail routes.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam also raised questions over the viability of some of the suburban routes where construction work is going on. “We aren’t opposed to Metro rail systems. The city needs them. But the current BJP government is implementing them without appropriate planning. While tall claims are being made over the pace of the Metro work, the fact on ground is that the pace is sluggish. Several parts of the suburbs have been barricaded, but little work is actually happening. The barricading has had an adverse impact on vehicular movement,” said Nirupam.

Joining hands with activists from the suburbs, the Congress Monday demanded a rethink on some of the Metro route alignments and designs. “We are saying that the government should initiate a dialogue with residents and experts for a relook at the plans,” he said. “None of the five Metro routes where construction is being undertaken is anywhere near completion.”

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said it was the Congress-led state government’s decision to opt for elevated Metro systems. Shelar recounted how in 2012, Nirupam, who was then the MP of the Mumbai-North constituency, had to raise the issue of the delay in implementation of the Metro rail work with then CM Prithviraj Chavan.